‘Aiyaary’ filled with patriotic undertones banned in Pakistan

Mumbai: Neeraj Pandey’s “Aiyaary” comprising of patriotic undertones, has been barred from release in Pakistan. Satish Anand, who was to distribute the movie in Pakistan talking to media said: “The film is banned. Its content was disapproved.”

The spokesperson for the film in India too confirmed the development. Earlier, Pandey’s movies “Baby” and “Naam Shabana” — both of which dealt with intelligence agencies tailing terrorists — did not make it to the screens in the neighbouring country.

“Aiyaary” is set against the backdrop of army. It features Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee playing the roles of army officers in a storyline that brings to the forefront corruption within the system.

In India, the movie got a green signal for release after the Central Board of Film Certification reviewed the film, followed by a screening for the Ministry of Defence, which prescribed certain modifications.