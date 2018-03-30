Ajay Devgn is an easy going person: Ileana D’Cruz

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz who was last seen in her latest release ‘Raid’, said that her co-star Ajay Devgn is an easy going person and that when one works with actors who are secure it gets a lot more easier to work then. Appreciating her ‘Raid’ co-star Ajay Devgn while talking to the media, the actress went on to say: "He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing…

Appreciating her ‘Raid’ co-star Ajay Devgn while talking to the media, the actress went on to say: “He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don’t have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person.”

Ileana further went on to say: “He’s a massive family man. he’s obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He’s really a positive person. When you are working with like minded people then there are no pretences. So, it’s nice working with him.”

“Raid”, based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.