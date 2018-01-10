Akhilesh Yadav not interested in any alliance

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has clarified his priority ahead of the 2019 lok sabha elections and said that, he main aim is to strengthen the party organisation and is not thinking of an alliance ahead of the “crucial” 2019 general elections.

Terming the process of talks and seat negotiations a waste of time, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who had tied up with the Congress for the assembly elections in 2017, ruled out alliances “as of now”.

“The 2019 election is certainly crucial as the message from Uttar Pradesh will go out to the entire country. As of now, I am not thinking of an alliance with any party. It (alliance talks and seat negotiations) wastes a lot of time and I don’t want to be in confusion (over seats),” Yadav told media.

Yadav said he was working on strengthening the party’s vote bank. Yadav also announced that the SP would contest the Lok Sabha polls where its organisation was strong.

Suggesting that the party could bargain at a later stage if an alliance materialises, he said his style of politics is different and he is open to “friendships” with like minded parties. However, his priority at present was to strengthen the organisation of the party.

The SP-Congress combine was trounced in the 2017 state elections, with the BJP and its allies winning 325 seats in the 403-member House. While SP got 47 seats, the Congress won seven.

“There is time before the elections. The Lok Sabha polls are in 2019. We are presently working on each seat, going through local equations for selection of candidates,” he said.

“We have a strong organisational base in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. We are also working in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan,” he said.