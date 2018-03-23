Akshay Kumar feels proud after wearing turban

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar today said that he feels proud after wearing turban and the role he played in his upcoming film “Kesari” filled him with pride. Akshay attended the trailer launch of the film “Nanak Shah Fakir” here on Thursday. After “Singh Is King” and “Singh Is Bliing”, Akshay will be seen sporting a turban in “Kesari” yet again. “I have been shooting for ‘Kesari’ since the last one and a half months, and every time that I wear…

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar today said that he feels proud after wearing turban and the role he played in his upcoming film “Kesari” filled him with pride.

Akshay attended the trailer launch of the film “Nanak Shah Fakir” here on Thursday. After “Singh Is King” and “Singh Is Bliing”, Akshay will be seen sporting a turban in “Kesari” yet again.

“I have been shooting for ‘Kesari’ since the last one and a half months, and every time that I wear the taaj (turban) on my head, I am filled with pride,” he said.

Earlier, Akshay had shifted the release date of “Pad Man” because of “Padmaavat”. Akshay let the controversial “Padmaavat” get a solo release, and now he has stepped in to support “Nanak Shah Fakir”.

“I am not doing this because of any kind of thing, I am doing it because I believe in it,” said Akshay, who believes in the concept of “Ik Onkar”, which means ‘one God’.

His own film “Kesari” is a war drama based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against the Afghans in 1897. It stars Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and is directed by Anurag Singh.

The film ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ released in 2015 after having a tough time getting clearance from the censor board. Within a week of its release, the film was banned by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).