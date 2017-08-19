Akshay Kumar: Nothing wrong in raising relevant issues

Mumbai: Some sections are branding Akshay Kumar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha as a propaganda film, but according to Akshay, there is nothing wrong in raising relevant issues.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet is a film about a man, who tries to win back his wife by constructing a toilet at his house.

‘If the government is saying the same thing, which is good, and if you call that a propaganda, then okay, we are doing propaganda. I believe building a toilet is extremely important, especially for women,’ said Akshay.

“I am talking about sanitary pads in ‘Padman’ and you’ll be sad to know that 91 per cent of women don’t use it because they can’t afford it. To talk about such things and bring them in the forefront isn’t propaganda. You want such issues to be highlighted and talked about,’ he added.

Akshay is pleased with the box office collection of Toilet.

“At a lot of places, the government is screening it. In Haryana, the CM is trying to show the film to the head of villages. Even in some villages in UP, it is being shown. I just got to know even Doordarshan wants to show the film soon because they have a big reach,’ he said.

“My idea is to grab more eyeballs and not money. That was the whole idea behind the film.”