Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha sets new record

Mumbai: After the stupendous run at the box office, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha has set a new record. The movie has become Khiladi Kumar’s highest grosser till now.

As per Shree Narayan Singh, director of the film, the movie has collected a whopping Rs 133.60 crore.

“I am overwhelmed with the response that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has generated, it wasn’t expected at all, but I am very thrilled. This is my first film and the film collecting Rs 100 crores at the box office is a big achievement for me and the whole team. This success has brought in great amount of confidence in me for my future projects. I wish to continue doing good films with a strong message which can be appreciated by all,” said Singh.

The movie has crossed Akshay’s 2012 film Rowdy Rathore. It has also crossed Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Kaabil, Dhoni: The Untold Story and Rustom at the worldwide box office. It now stands at the 25 th position in the list of highest gorossers worldwide.

The year seems lucky for the actor as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay’s second superhit film of the year after Jolly LLB 2. Both the films entered 100 crore club and earn applauds from the audiences including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movie was declared tax-free in number of states.