Alcohol may keep diabetes at bay!

According to the information given through a research, drinking alcohol has its worst side but drinking three to four times a week might keep diabetes at bay.

As per the team from the National Institute of Public Health at University of Southern Denmark, alcohol consumption for three-four times a week is associated with a reduced risk of diabetes in both men and women.

“Our findings suggest that alcohol drinking frequency is associated with the risk of diabetes and that consumption of alcohol over 3-4 weekdays is associated with the lowest risks of diabetes, even after taking average weekly alcohol consumption into account,” the authors wrote in a paper published in the journal Diabetologia.

The study, by Professor Janne Tolstrup and colleagues, examined the effects of drinking frequency on diabetes risk, and also considered association with specific beverage types.

The study used data from the Danish Health Examination Survey (DAHNES) from 2007-2008, in which Danish citizens aged 18 and over completed a self-reporting questionnaire including items on lifestyle and health.

Those who already had diagnosed diabetes were excluded, as were women who were pregnant or had recently given birth.

The study comprised 70,551 participants who had given details of alcohol consumption.

Consumption of specific beverage types — wine, beer and spirits – was coded as less than one drink per week, 1-6 drinks per week and 7 or more drinks per week for women and 7-13 and 14 or more drinks per week for men.