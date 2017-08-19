All out attack from Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee fired fresh salvos at the Narendra Modi government saying that although they talk too much, but when it comes to work, they do nothing.

With emphasis on Gorakhpur infant deaths, West Bengal CM said that despite being a cash-strapped state, Bengal has achieved much which they won’t be able to.

“We had been burdened with a loan which we inherited from the previous government. The percent of institutional delivery was 65 in 2011 and, now we have brought it up to 92 per cent. Infant mortality rate has gone down to 26 every 1000 as opposed to the 32 every 1000 that was there during the previous regime. If we can do it, why can’t they come up with such social welfare schemes? They have enough money,” Mamata said.

Criticizing Uttar Pradesh health minister Siddarthnath Singh, she said, “There is a health minister who had come here and said ‘Bhaag Mamata Bhaag’. Where will he go now?”

When asked about the unity among Opposition parties, she thinks it is too early to answer. “I don’t want to talk about it now. There is no front but we are coming together. In next six months, there will be many more parties which will join us and some from their side too. Now they are afraid to speak out because the Centre would let Central investigating agencies loose after them,” she said.