All you need is a glass of wine to get your creative juices flowing!

According to the information given through a study, a glass of wine is all you need to get your creativity juices’ flowing although many believe our brain is responsible for practical, organized and logical thoughts but actually where it comes from is a bit complex procedure.

As per the Independent, a small glass of wine or a pint of beer helps unleash creativity, Austrian scientists have found. Alcohol is linked to creativity as previous research has found almost half of the great writers had a history of drinking. A small drink can indeed help with certain aspects of creativity,” said lead author, Dr Mathias Benedek.

“It might well work for someone who is sitting down to do creative writing or brainstorming ideas in a boardroom,” Benedek suggested.

Some participants were given a bottle of normal beer whilst others were given a non-alcoholic beer, which they weren’t able to distinguish between. They were subsequently given a series of word association tasks, for example, they were asked to link the “swiss”, “blue” and “cake”. Those who had drunk alcohol were more likely to correctly guess that cheese was the linking word.

The alcohol-drinkers also exceeded in a creative thinking task, in which they had to suggest alternative uses for tyres. The research also revealed that those who had consumed the alcohol had less focus and “cognitive control”.