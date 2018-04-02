All you need to about ‘Tata H5X SUV’!

The famous automobile company Tata Motors which is known for its brand image and durability revealed the H5X concept SUV at the Auto Expo 2018 and now the company's flagship SUV which was recently spotted is a pre-production model with temporary headlight and turn indicators. The Tata H5X is based on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) platform which also underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The Tata H5X will be the first car to feature company's new Impact…

The famous automobile company Tata Motors which is known for its brand image and durability revealed the H5X concept SUV at the Auto Expo 2018 and now the company’s flagship SUV which was recently spotted is a pre-production model with temporary headlight and turn indicators.

The Tata H5X is based on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) platform which also underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The Tata H5X will be the first car to feature company’s new Impact 2.0 design language.

The production version of the Tata H5X is expected to feature flared wheel arches, tri-arrow design on the bumper, skid plates, dual-tone bumper, LED headlight and wraparound tail light cluster.

The Tata H5X is likely to get a luxurious and spacious cabin with all the bells and whistles. The flagship SUV from Tata Motors is expected to draw power from a Fiat-sourced 2-litre Multijet II diesel engine producing around 140-170bhp. The engine will be coupled to a ZF-sourced 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The Tata H5X is likely to get the four-wheel-drive system and multiple driving modes. Tata Motors is expected to offer the H5X in both 5-seater and 7-seater variants. Overall the production version of the H5X will be radically new and unique as compared to the current vehicles from Tata Motors.