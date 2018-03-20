All you need to know about Airtel’s new post-paid plan!

In order to take on Jio, the various famous telecom operators are continuously coming up with its new offers and recharge packs for its customers. Airtel has yet again announced a new post-paid plan that offers unlimited voice calls and 40 GB data at Rs.499. With numerous additions and revisions to the operator's prepaid packs in the past couple of years, this is one of the rare instances when Airtel has introduced a new unlimited postpaid plan. Apart from the…

In order to take on Jio, the various famous telecom operators are continuously coming up with its new offers and recharge packs for its customers. Airtel has yet again announced a new post-paid plan that offers unlimited voice calls and 40 GB data at Rs.499.

With numerous additions and revisions to the operator’s prepaid packs in the past couple of years, this is one of the rare instances when Airtel has introduced a new unlimited postpaid plan. Apart from the above mentioned benefits, the Rs. 499 unlimited plan also offers Wynk TV subscription, access to its library of Live TV and Movies, and Handset Damage Protection.

Comparatively, Reliance Jio’s Rs. 509 postpaid plan offers around 50 percent more data benefits albeit with a 2GB

daily limit. Jio’s plan also requires a Rs. 600 security deposit, but comes with unlimited SMS messages and unlimited access to Jio’s suite of apps. A more expensive, Rs. 799 postpaid plan from Airtel offers benefits similar to this Jio plan, and does not come with any daily limit.

Earlier this month, Airtel had released its long-term Rs. 995 prepaid pack that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB 3G/ 4G data per month (total 6GB), with a validity of 180 days or around six months. The pack is applicable in most major telecom circles in India.