All you need to know about Airtel’s new prepaid offer!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom operators have continuously been offering new prepaid and post-paid offers for its customers at relevant prices. The famous telecom company Airtel which is one of the most commonly used networks have yet again managed to give a pleasant surprise prepaid offer to its prepaid customers worth Rs 65 that will offer 1GB data for 28 days.

Airtel has a cheaper of Rs 49 that gives 2GB 3G/4G data for 28 days. The new plan seems pointless. However, the company has rolled out the new plan in select areas only.

Talking about which is the closest competitor to Airtel’s Rs 65 plan, Jio has a two plans that an stand against this. First is Rs 49 plan but it is available only for JioPhone users. It offers 1GB data and unlimited voice calls for 28 days.

The second plan from Jio is of Rs 98. It offers 2GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls, 300SMS and complimentary Jio apps subscription for 28 days. Jio has an upper hand here as it offers only 4G data while Airtel here offers 3G or 2G data meaning poor download speed.

Here are few steps to follow in order to take benefit of the offer:-

1. Upgrade to Rs499 or above Infinity Postpaid plans that come with bundles of data, unlimited Local, STD and National Roaming calls, data rollover facility , and device protection.

2. Download the Airtel TV app from the App Store or Google Play. Open the Airtel TV app and click on the special Airtel – Amazon digital card (available only to eligible Airtel customers).