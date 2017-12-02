All you need to know about ASUS Zenfone 4 selfie series

ASUS recently introduced three smartphones in its Zenfone 4 selfie series in the cut-throat Indian smartphone market and is all ready to make a mark with dual-camera phones fast gaining popularity.

The Taiwanese company introduced a total of six smartphones Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone 4 Max Pro and Zenfone 4 Selfie (two variants) — in Taipei but brought only three selfie-centric devices to India.

We received Rs 14,999 Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual-Camera) and here is what we think of it. At 144 grams, the smartphone is impressively light and easy to operate with one hand. It sports a unibody design with metallic finish with stripes at the top and bottom ends that give it an attractive look.

We especially liked the design language used around the camera lens that reminded us of ASUS` trademark concentric circle design. The 5.5-inch HD LCD display topped with 2.5D curved glass blends well with the chassis. The display is bright with decent viewing angles. Above the display lies the LED flash, dual-camera set-up, earpiece and the proximity sensor.