All you need to know about brand new ‘Tata Nexon AMT’!

According to the information given by the reports, the famous company Tata which is known for its brand image and products, have yet again managed to reveal the details about its brand new car ‘Tata Nexon AMT’ that includes the price, features, launch date and specifications.

Taking things further, the home grown automaker has initiated the bookings for the AMT version ahead of its official launch. Moreover, interested buyers can pre-book the upcoming Nexon AMT with upfront payment of INR 11,000 across authorized Tata dealerships. To be pitted against the likes of Mahindra TUV300 AMT & Ford EcoSport AT, Tata Nexon AMT will be offered in both petrol and diesel version which is expected to launch in India in coming weeks.

The AMT derivative will be limited on the XMA and XTA trims which will further strengthen Tata’s product portfolio for the domestic market. The SUV will continue to sport same engine options as seen on the regular model.

The petrol version will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron unit which can easily produce maximum power of 110PS against the peak torque of 170Nm. The diesel version will be equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq oil burner which can develop 110PS and 260 Nm of power figures.

Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed AMT as an option.

Moreover, both the engines will be offered with three drive modes – City, Eco and Sport likewise the regular model. Further enhancing the overall appeal of the SUV, the new AMT iteration will be offered with a new Etna Orange shade alongside the regular tones seen on the manual edition. It is also reported that the SUV will be equipped with a creep feature which diminishes the need for throttle inputs in traffic.

As the demand in domestic market for the compact UVs is on the rise, the Pune based car maker is very much inclined towards tapping the space as quick as possible. Coming to the price point, the AMT derivative is expected to be pricier by INR 50,000 than the manual variants. On the feature front, the SUV will be loaded with projector headlamps; Feline-Eye shaped DRLs, LED tail lights, 6.5-inch ConnectNext infotainment system, keyless entry, speaker sound system, voice alerts, engine push-start button, armrest on the front as well as rear, USB charger, rear view camera and more.