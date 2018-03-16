All you need to know about ‘HTC U12+’!

The famous smartphone company HTC still make phones despite having sold most of itself to Google. The company managed to include new features in its forthcoming flagship ‘HTC U12+’ might be an interesting way for the upliftment of their brand name. The phone, unearthed by prominent leaker Evan Blass, has a near-bezel-less screen, dual cameras on both front and back and some very strong specs. The 6-inch screen is an LCD panel with a WQHD+ resolution, with two 8-megapixel selfie…

The phone, unearthed by prominent leaker Evan Blass, has a near-bezel-less screen, dual cameras on both front and back and some very strong specs.

The 6-inch screen is an LCD panel with a WQHD+ resolution, with two 8-megapixel selfie cameras on the top bezel (no notches here, thankfully). On the back, there’s a 16-megapixel camera paired with a 12-megapixel one, as well as a centrally-positioned fingerprint sensor. The image of the device Blass has shared is a bit dark and blurry, but the device doesn’t look like it’ll stand out from the Android crowd in any way.

The phone’s internals should please everyone, though, as it will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage and a 3,420 battery. HTC’s Edge Sense tech, which performs certain functions when you squeeze the phone’s sides, will also be on board.

The device will launch in early May, Blass says, so this is quite an early leak. The company also plans to launch two cheaper phones, which will likely be called Desire 12 and Desire 12+. They’ll have a large, 18:9 aspect ratio screen and mediocre specs, which include a Mediatek processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 13/5-megapixel camera combo.