All you need to know about ‘Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy 8e’!

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Huawei which is known for its display and camera quality, have yet again managed to disclose its three brand new smartphone ‘Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus and Enjoy 8e’ in the market. All the three smartphones are mid-ranged and are currently up for sale in China.

Key features & specifications:-

1. The price of Huawei Enjoy 8 starts ar CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the 3GB RAM variant and the 4GB RAM model is available at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,500).

2. The Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,600) for the 64GB inbuilt storage variant and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 128GB inbuilt storage model.

3. The Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0. It sports a 5.93-inch LCD (1080×2160 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor clocked up to 2.36GHz.

4. When it comes to the camera, the Enjoy 8 Plus has dual camera setups on both the sides. At the back, are 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and on the front, there are 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

5. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

6. Connectivity options in the handset are 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Glonass.

7. The handset is powered by a 4000mAh battery and measures 157.2×75.3×7.89mm and weighs 170 grams.

8. The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 8e runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skin on top. The phone has a 5.7-inch LCD (720×1440) display and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor clocked up to 1.4GHz.

9. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera at the back, and a 5-megapixel camera at the front.

10. The Huawei Enjoy 8e comes with 32GB of inbulit storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In the smartphone, the connectivity options are 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Glonass.

11. The Enjoy 8e also has a 3000mAh battery onboard. The handset measures 152.4x73x7.8mm and weighs 150 grams.