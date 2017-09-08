All you need to know about Jaden Smith business plans!

Son of Actor Will Smith, Jaden Smith has new business plans and he is now opening his own restaurant. Jaden is an actor and rapper by profession and also runs his own clothing and lifestyle brand MSFTSrep.

With his different jobs and businesses in line, the 19 year old has now entered this new field.

Jaden, whose parents are Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is now going to enter the dining out market by running an eatery, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He announced his new venture on Twitter with a tweet that simply read: “I’m opening a restaurant (sic)”

When not focusing on his restaurant, Jaden, whose 16-year-old sister Willow Smith is a pop star, has also been pranking people by telling strangers he is “legally crazy”.