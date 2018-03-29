All you need to know about ‘Jeep Compass Trailhawk’!

The famous automobile company Jeep Compass which is famous for its brand name recently displayed its brand new ‘Jeep Compass Trailhawk’ at a dealer meet and is expected to appear in showrooms within upcoming months. Here are the specifications of ‘Jeep Compass Trailhawk’:- 1. Trailhawk is powered by the same 173hp 2.0 litre diesel engine as the standard model, which also gets a 163hp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. 2. The six-speed manual has been replaced with a nine-speed automatic transmission that…

The famous automobile company Jeep Compass which is famous for its brand name recently displayed its brand new ‘Jeep Compass Trailhawk’ at a dealer meet and is expected to appear in showrooms within upcoming months.

Here are the specifications of ‘Jeep Compass Trailhawk’:-

1. Trailhawk is powered by the same 173hp 2.0 litre diesel engine as the standard model, which also gets a 163hp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor.

2. The six-speed manual has been replaced with a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all-four wheels.

3. Trail Rating comes from features like Jeep’s Active Drive Low-range 4WD technology for serious off-roading duties and a new ‘Rock mode’ for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system.

4. Trailhawk also sits 20mm higher than its standard counterpart and gets uniquely designed front and rear bumpers, which make for better approach (30 degree) and departure (33.6 degree) angles; its breakover angle stands at 24.4 degree.

5. It go anywhere capabilities such as new 17-inch alloy wheels, a dual-tone black and silver exterior finish, red recovery hooks, a black-painted anti-glare bonnet decal, underbody skid plates and all-weather floor mats in the cabin.

6. Jeep dealers quoting an increase of about Rs 2.5 lakh for the Compass Trailhawk over the standard top-spec model that retails for Rs 21.92 lakh.