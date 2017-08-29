All you need to know about most affordable phone ‘Xiaomi Redmi 4A’!

The famous smartphone company Xiaomi launched its brand new smartphone ‘Xiaomi Redmi 4A’ and this smartphone is also considered as the most affordable phone in the Xiaomi Redmi series in terms of hardware as well as software applications.

The Redmi 4A variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage will be made available at a price of Rs. 6,999 by the company from Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, and Tata CliQ starting Thursday.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president at Xiaomi and managing director at Xiaomi India, said in a tweet on Monday, “Surprise! We are launching a new variant of Redmi 4A (3GB RAM + 32 GB flash memory) at an amazing price of Rs. 6,999.”

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in India in March at Rs. 5,999, following its launch in China in November, in a 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A’s inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A’s connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5×70.4×8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.