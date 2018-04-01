All you need to know about ‘Moto G6’!

The famous smartphone company Motorola which is known for its brand name and camera quality, has not officially announced its 2018 Moto G line-up smartphones but it has stated it will unveil its first products for the year in April. Here are few specifications leaked of Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus:- In terms of specifications, the Moto G6 will be a dual-SIM smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo. It will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450…

The famous smartphone company Motorola which is known for its brand name and camera quality, has not officially announced its 2018 Moto G line-up smartphones but it has stated it will unveil its first products for the year in April.

Here are few specifications leaked of Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus:-

In terms of specifications, the Moto G6 will be a dual-SIM smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo. It will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor and will come with 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the handset will sport a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash and 5-megapixel secondary rear camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera. The inbuilt storage of the phone is 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS. It will be fuelled by a 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging.

The Moto G6 Play is also a dual-SIM smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo. It will feature a 1.4GHz octa-core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor and come with 2GB of RAM. For capturing images, the handset sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It has 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

Coming to the Moto G6 Plus, it is also a dual-SIM smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo. The big display handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), and fuelled by a 3200mAh battery.