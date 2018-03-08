All you need to know about newly launched ‘2018 Hero Motocorp Super Splendor’!

The famous automobile company Hero have launched its brand new bike model ‘2018 Hero Motocorp Super Splendor’ and have also managed to update the motorcycle for 2018 sprucing it up with a more powerful engine and styling tweaks. The company has now launched the Super Splendor in India at Rs 57,190. Talking on the launch of the new motorcycle, Ashok Bhasin, Head  Sales and Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp stated, "Every second motorcycle sold in the country is a Hero…

Talking on the launch of the new motorcycle, Ashok Bhasin, Head  Sales and Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp stated, “Every second motorcycle sold in the country is a Hero bike. Within the domestic motorcycle market, Hero MotoCorp is a dominant leader in the 125cc segment with more than 55 percent market share. The launch of the new Super Splendor is a significant step to further consolidate this leadership. The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India’s most reliable brands – Splendor – and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country.”

The 2018 Hero Super Splendour comes with a cosmetic makeover that includes a fresh set of graphics. As compared to the Glamour that targets youngsters the Super Splendor targets working executives and has always worn a more understated look. The latest set of cosmetic updates give it a more contemporary look though, especially the decals. The new Super Splendor comes in five metallic colors namely black with purple, black with fiery red black with silver, candy blazing red and heavy grey.

The Super Splendor is powered by Hero’s new air-cooled, 125cc, single-cylinder engine. Hero claims the bike is 27 percent more powerful while peak torque produced is up by 6 percent now. Outputs stand at 11.5PS and 11Nm.