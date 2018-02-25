All you need to know about newly launched ‘2018 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII’!

The famous brand name Rolls Royce has yet again managed to launch one of its most awaited models ‘2018 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII’ in India at Rs. 9.5 crore while the extended wheelbase version at Rs. 11.35 crore.

The new Phantom is based on an aluminium space frame platform that is claimed to be lighter and more rigid than the outgoing model. The standard wheelbase version measures 5,762 mm in overall length and is 2,018 mm wide, while its height is 1,646 mm. The wheelbase is 3,553 mm. The Phantom has a 548-litre boot and weighs 2,560 kg (unladen weight). The extended wheelbase version measures 5,982 mm in overall length, 2,018 mm in width and 1,656 mm in height. Its wheelbase is 3,772 mm and it weighs 2,610 kg (unladen weight).

The Phantom VIII comes in a familiar design package. The front end features Rolls Royce’s Pantheon grille finished in chrome flanked by full-LED headlights with DRLs. The iconic ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ hood ornament sits on top of the grille and is retractable. Moving to the side, the new Phantom has a bold shoulder line that runs along the length of the car. It has rear suicide doors and chrome trim around the window frames. The rear features a raked windshield and boot with a chrome garnish. The tail lamp design has been slightly tweaked and now features LEDs, while the redesigned rear bumper houses twin chrome exhaust tips.

On the inside, the new Phantom retains the basic dashboard layout from the previous generation except for a few minor modifications. The analogue instrument cluster has been replaced with an LCD screen, while a new high-resolution heads-up display has been introduced. The BMW iDrive-based infotainment system has also been updated with gesture controls. Also new to the Phantom is the ‘Gallery’, which is a part of the dashboard where customers can install art pieces of their choice. In the rear, you get reclining seats with separate infotainment screens and a drinks cabinet in the centre. The interior is lined custom leather and wooden trim. Customers can also opt for the Starlight headliner.

Under the bonnet, the 2018 Phantom uses a revised 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine which produces 563 BHP @ 5,000 rpm and 900 Nm of peak torque @ 1,700 rpm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Rolls Royce claims that the Phantom will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds (extended wheelbase version is 0.1 second slower). The claimed top speed is 250 km/h.

The new Phantom rides on air-suspension and 22-inch “Silent-Seal Tires” designed specifically for Rolls Royce. The car features double-layer insulation and the carmaker claims that the cabin of the Phantom VIII is quieter than the previous model by 60 decibels.