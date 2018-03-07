All you need to know about newly launched ‘2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0’!

The famous automobile company TVS Motor have recently launched its brand new motorbike ‘2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0’, the new Apache RTR 200 4V gets an ‘Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch’ technology. The Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 will also sport new racing-inspired graphics, lending the motorcycle a dynamic and aggressive stance. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, is the first motorcycle in its class to be equipped with the advanced…

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, is the first motorcycle in its class to be equipped with the advanced ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’, a race-derived technology which is a testimony to the racing DNA of the RTR 200 4V engine. The ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’ technology, accentuates the motorcycle’s performance, with 22% reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts, enabling the rider to achieve better lap times.

The technology also aims at ensuring rider safety in high-speed downshifts, avoids wheel-hopping while cornering, and improves vehicle stability with the back-balance torque limiter effect. With exciting racing performance on offer, the introduction of the Slipper Clutch in TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, also promises sharp and precise gear shifts with minimal effort.

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS (Carb) / 21.0 PS (EFI) of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM.

The new range of TVS Apache RTR 200 Series will be enabled with the ‘Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch’ technology and sport the new graphics along with the fly-screen. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 will be available in Carburetor, EFI as well as Carburetor with ABS variant.

Priced at Rs 95,185 (Carburetor), Rs 1,07,885 (EFI) and Rs 1,08,985 (Carburetor with ABS), (ex-showroom, Delhi), the series will be available across the country.