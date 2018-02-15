All you need to know about newly launched Alcatel POP4 10 4G LTE tablet

Alcatel has launched a new tablet with 4G LTE support in India. The new POP4 10 tablet is priced at Rs 10,999, and comes at a time when the shipments of tablets seems to be declining globally.

The tablet was first showcased at CES 2018 last month, and the company had announced a partnership with Flipkart for its retail availability. The company says the partnership will help the company capture the entry-level tablet segment in India. It says the tablet is aimed primarily at students who can install easy learning apps and books on their tablet and not carry a bulky laptop for reading on the go.

“Premium design and high performance are two of the most sought-after features by a tablet user. This tablet is designed to cater to the requirements of our consumers featuring a wonderful 10.1 FHD display and providing an incredible 4G LTE network with Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core processor. I am sure the Indian consumer will love our latest offerings,” said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India.

Alcatel POP4 10 features and specifications

In terms of specifications, the Alcatel POP4 10 sports a 10.1-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Alcatel says the display has been fully laminated to ensure better viewing experience and improved readability under direct sunlight.

The 10-inch tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and 5GB one-touch cloud storage. The tablet runs Android but also comes pre-installed with educational apps and contains NCERT books from Class 1 to 12 in English, Hindi and Urdu. The books are accessible without an internet connection, which