All you need to know about newly launched car Datsun redi-Go Gold Edition!

The festive season is here and so everyday there is this new edition of cars being launched in India. Datsun is doing nothing different in this case; the company launched a limited edition of its entry level hatchback – the redi-GO. It’s called the Datsun redi-GO Gold Edition and is priced at ₹ 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Gold edition will be only available in the more powerful 1.0-litre version of the Datsun redi-GO and comes with the addition of a whole bunch of features.

The Datsun redi-GO Gold edition will be available in three colours – Silver, Grey and White and gets a stylish design pattern on the bonnet, the rear and the sides of the car. Given the fact that it’s a Gold edition, there are generous splashes of Gold all around, beginning with the Wheel cover which gets a Gold accent, while the front grille too gets this treatment.

Besides this, the redi-GO also comes with a reverse parking sensor and there’s a new music system available too, all of which have been carried forward from the S variant. In fact the Gold treatment continues on the inside too as the cabin sees the gold theme being reiterated and there’s also an ambient lighting app which according to the company, “Sets the perfect mood in your car.”

The redi-GO Gold edition is only available in the 1.0-litre iSAT engine. Having driven the car, we know what it’s all about. Power output stands at 67 bhp while the peak torque of 91 Nm is good enough for this small car. It’s available with a 5-speed manual gearbox but, the engineers at Datsun have worked on the engine and now you get a slightly better mileage of 22.5 kmpl, compared to the Kwid 1.0L, which returns 22.04 kmpl.

Overall, there are a fair amount of changes made to the car to make it look attractive and genuinely make it a good proposition to buy this festive season.