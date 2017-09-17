All you need to know about newly launched car Toyota Etios Cross X Edition!

Indian subsidiary of Japanese carmaker Toyota, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has managed to launch its brand new edition Toyota Etios Cross X with lots of amazing features in it.

The highlight of Etios Cross X Edition is the new Quartz Brown exterior paint shade. The X Edition comes with new black front grille and fog lamp bazel. The bulging claddings now get body colour. X Edition badging on the C-Pillar is also a new addition on the outside.

On the interior, the dashboard boasts of a new carbon fibre finish. New seat fabrics and 6.8-inch touch-screen audio with reverse camera display are also enhancements inside the cabin.

The special edition also comes with the Etios Cross kit that includes black coloured roof rails, diamond cut alloy wheels, rear roof spoiler and leather covered steering wheel. The Etios Cross X Edition is also equipped with Dual SRS airbags, driver seat belt warning, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX anchor points.

The special edition continues to draw power from the same 1.2-litre petrol engines and 1.4-litre D-4D diesel engine. While petrol 1.2 litre DOHC engine can generate maximum power of 89bhp, the diesel model is tuned to churn out 68bhp of power. Both engines are equipped with a five-speed manual transmission.

TKM will follow up Etios Cross X Edition with the jazzed-up TRD Sportivo version of the Fortuner soon. The Fortuner TRD Sportivo edition has already been spotted in India.

The TRD Sportivo kit will be a pure cosmetic job and it will not come with any mechanical upgrade. Blacked-out front grille and fog lamp housing, TRD graphics that extend all the way into the rear bumper starting from front door, sporty skirts and side steps add to the appeal. The Fortuner TRD Sportivo edition will also boast of special dual-tone alloy wheels and roof-mounted spoiler.