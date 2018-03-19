All you need to know about newly launched ‘Ford Ecosport variant’!

The famous automobile company Ford have yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Ford Ecosport variant’ SUV by adding up a new feature and rolling out its petrol version and a new top-variant, Titanium+ priced at Rs 10. 47 lakh.

Vice President marketing at Ford India, Rahul Gautam said: “Since new Ford EcoSport was introduced, our customers have been demanding a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant, offering enhanced safety with six airbags.”
Ford Ecosport Titanium+ variant gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels for a better driving experience and also offers six-airbags, a first and only offering in this segment. The petrol engine powered Titanium+ variant was until recently offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Along with Front Dual Airbags, Ford Ecosport also gets Side & Curtain Airbags and features anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD).

The SUV also gets Ford MyKey technology that provides an extra element of safety, allowing drivers to set speed warnings, activate a seat belt reminder, limit the car’s top speed as well as audio volume.

Ford Ecosport Titanium+ variant gets Emergency Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System and Hill Launch Assist 5. The top-variants of its rivals like Honda WR-V and Mahindra TUV300.

