All you need to know about newly launched JioFi JMR815 hotspot!

The famous telecom company Reliance Jio which has managed to grab headlines as well as the market every now and then, have yet again managed to launch its JioFi family line-up ‘JioFi JMR815 hotspot’ is priced at Rs 999 which is capable of delivering 150Mbps download speed. The newly launched is available on Flipkart clubbed with a range of launch offers. On buying the new JioFi device via Axis Bank Buzz credit card, buyers will get flat 5 per cent…

The famous telecom company Reliance Jio which has managed to grab headlines as well as the market every now and then, have yet again managed to launch its JioFi family line-up ‘JioFi JMR815 hotspot’ is priced at Rs 999 which is capable of delivering 150Mbps download speed.

The newly launched is available on Flipkart clubbed with a range of launch offers. On buying the new JioFi device via Axis Bank Buzz credit card, buyers will get flat 5 per cent discount. The JioFi JMR815 comes with a 10 Days replacement policy, 1 Year warranty for device and 6 months for accessories. The key highlight of the new JioFi device is that it touted to deliver download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. Reliance Jio has always been touting to be a part of the make in India program, the telecom operator continues to practice the same with this new JioFi device. The new JioFi JMR815 device comes with “Designed in India” tag on the back side. This means the JioFi JMR815 device is designed and manufactured locally in India. This may be Jio’s strategy to persuade more buyers.

Coming to the design of the new JioFi device, it interestingly looks a lot different compared to the original JioFi. To recall, the original JioFin device is egg-shaped, but the new device looks circular. The device comes with physical buttons for power on and off and there’s also a separate key for WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup). There are also notification lights for battery, 4G, and Wi-Fi signal strength.

The new JioFi device let not just one, but 32 users at a time to connect to a high-speed data network. Out of the 32, 1 user can connect to JioFi device via USB, while the rest 32 users can connect via Wi-Fi. After successfully connecting to the JioFi device, all users will be able to make HD voice and video calls via Jio 4G Voice app via their smartphones.

In terms of specifications, JioFi JMR815 is powered by an ALT3800 processor and supports FDD-Band 3, Band 5, and TDD-Band 40. The hotspot device comes packed with a microSD card slot with which the storage can be expanded up to 64GB. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which is more or less expected to offer up to 3.5 hours backup.

The new JioFi device comes only in black colour option and is available for Rs 999. The JioFi retail box, apart from the device itself carries a Mi-Fi data card, adapter, USB cable, battery, manual and warranty card.