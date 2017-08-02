All you need to know about newly launched Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus!

The newly launched smartphones offer upgrades to the previously launched Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The price of Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus is roughly estimated at Rs 18,900 and Rs 22,700 respectively. The new Moto smartphones are embedded with stupendous features in the camera department and also possesses a metal unibody design.

Let’s take a look at the features of Moto G5S:

1. The Moto G5S runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display

2. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC clocked at up to 1.4GHz

3. The Moto G5S comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with 3 GB of RAM

4. For connectivity purpose, the Moto G5S offers options including 4G LTE connectivity, Micro-USB, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and 3.5mm headphone jack

5. This smartphone is embedded with 3000 mAh battery

6. This smartphone has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the front-mounted oval-shaped home button and the onboard sensors include proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor

Here are the features of Moto G5S Plus:

1. This smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box but sports a bigger 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display.

2. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2.0GHz.

3. Moto G5S Plus will be made available in two RAM variants: 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The storage on the Moto G5S Plus is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

4. In terms of connectivity, the Moto G5S Plus offers options including 4G LTE connectivity, Micro-USB, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

5. This smatphone also possesses a 3000 mAh battery.

6. The Moto G5S Plus also comes with fingerprint scanner embedded in the front-mounted oval-shaped home button and this smartphone will be made available in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold colors.