All you need to know about newly launched ‘Oppo F7’!

The famous Chinese smartphone company Oppo have managed to grab the headlines every now and then and the market is greatly influenced by the Chinese company. It has finally launched its brand new smartphone ‘Oppo F7’ at an event in Mumbai today priced at Rs 21,990, and it will be available to buy via online and offline stores from April 9 in Solar Red and Moonlight Silver colour variants with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone bears a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM depending on the variant.

The Oppo F7 sports 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition features, while it bears a 25-megapixel front camera (Sony IMX576 sensor) with an f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. The company is also touting the AI Beauty 2.0 app which scans 296 facial recognition points – a 20 percent improvement from the first-generation technology, the company says, allowing for more precise and accurate facial recognition capabilities. Oppo adds that the app can now detect a person’s age, gender, skin colour, and skin type differences for up to four individual subjects in much greater detail.

The smartphone comes with 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage depending on the variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo F7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and supports a ‘facial unlock’ feature.