All you need to know about newly launched Samsung’s SM-G9298 flip phone!

Samsung is keen to bring back the old good days of trendy flip phones as the company announced to launch the SM-G9298 or “Leader 8”, the new flip phone in the Chinese market and its availability elsewhere is unknown. However the price and the release date of this phone is yet to be decided by the company.

Let’s take a look at the features of this phone:

1. This smartphone is reportedly crafted from aviation-grade aluminium alloy, comes with a 4.2-inch full HD Super (1080p) AMOLED display on both outside and inside

2. SM-G9298 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and it sports 64GB of internal storage with microSD card support.

3. The handset features a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture.

4. This smartphone is embedded with 2,300mAh battery with wireless charging support.

5. The device is also packed with additional features, such as Samsung Pay, Secure Folder, a multi-function configurable hotkey and S Voice.