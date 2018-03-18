All you need to know about newly launched SUV ‘2018 Toyota Landcruiser Prado’!

The famous automobile company Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited has yet again managed to launch its brand new SUV ‘Toyota Landcruiser Prado’ in India price starting at Rs 94 lakhs. While most buyers would find German luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7 and Mercedes Benz GLS better value-for-money, there are a set of buyers who want a fuss-free luxury SUV that offers Japanese reliability and maintenance costs. The Land Cruiser Prado is meant for such buyers. The SUV is imported…

The famous automobile company Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited has yet again managed to launch its brand new SUV ‘Toyota Landcruiser Prado’ in India price starting at Rs 94 lakhs.

While most buyers would find German luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7 and Mercedes Benz GLS better value-for-money, there are a set of buyers who want a fuss-free luxury SUV that offers Japanese reliability and maintenance costs. The Land Cruiser Prado is meant for such buyers. The SUV is imported into India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which is the main reason for its high price tag.

The 2018 Landcruiser Prado gets a fresh face and revamped interiors. The Landcruiser Prado, despite what it’s called, has more similarity to the Fortuner than the bigger, much more powerful Landcruiser. The Prado uses a 3-liter D-4D turbocharged diesel engine, which was found on the older Fortuner. However, this engine makes more power and torque than what it did on the Fortuner, with 171 Bhp of peak power and 410 Nm of peak torque. A five-speed automatic gearbox is standard and so is the very capable four-wheel drive system.

There is a long list of standard features available on this SUV, which give it a dash of luxury to go with the high price tag. You get LED projector headlamps and fog lamps, moonroof, tri-zone climate control, parking assist system, powered and heated seats, a touchscreen infotainment unit and 9 speakers. Safety features include Adaptive Variable Suspension, multi-terrain ABS, 7 airbags, vehicle stability control and active front headrests. The new Prado gets 8 paint schemes – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Attitude Black Mica, Red Mica Metallic, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic and Vintage Brown Pearl Crystal Shine. The SUV is now available for purchase at all Toyota showrooms across India.