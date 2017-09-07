All you need to know about newly launched Vivo V7+!

The famous smartphone company Vivo that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to publicizing its smartphones, be it branding in different parts of the country to executing everything in a big way, it has finally managed to launch its brand new smartphone Vivo V7+ in India priced at Rs 21,990.

Vivo phones are known for ridiculously high megapixel counts in their cameras, they’re largely seen as an iPhone tip-off from the get-go. The V7+ changes things, as it looks nothing like the iPhone.

The most striking aspect of the Vivo V7+ as opposed to Vivo’s previous offerings – is its design. The V7+ is an edge-to-edge or bezel-less phone, which means much like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30, Vivo’s new phone has an unusually tall screen and an unusual aspect ratio of 18:9. Vivo calls it Full View: a concept that gives Vivo’s new phone a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 per cent.The V7+ is a 6-inch phone, but because Vivo has shaved off much of the top and bottom bezels as well as the bezels on the sides, the phone occupies a smaller footprint. It feels smaller in the hands.

The concept of a bezel-less screen is fast becoming the new industry norm, it seems. The concept isn’t restricted to the top-tier flagship segment any more, even as companies like Micromax and LG have recently made it more mainstream, courtesy the Micromax Canvas Infinity and the LG Q6. The Vivo V7+ is notably the third phone – in India – belonging to the mid-level price segment to ship with a new bezel-less screen, meaning the phone is designed from grounds-up for multimedia consumption.

The screen resolution of the Vivo V7+ is, however, HD or 720p which is a little disappointing. The Micromax Canvas Infinity also comes with a similar 1440×720 pixels resolution but that phone costs just Rs 9,999. The LG Q6, meanwhile, comes with more pixels, more precisely 2160×1080 pixels resolution and costs Rs 14,990. The Vivo V7+ which costs more should have at least come with a 1080p screen.

In terms of all-round design, the Vivo V7+ comes with a full-metal body with discreet antenna lines and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone comes with curved 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. The phone weighs in at 160 gram and measures only 7.7mm in thickness.

The V7+ comes with Vivo’s proprietary “AK4376 dedicated Hi-Fi audio chip which provides an unparalleled sound quality, giving a signal-to-noise ratio of up to 115dB” according to the company.

The Vivo V7+ will be available in Matte Black and Crown Gold colour options from September 15 across online as well as offline channels. Pre-booking for the Vivo V7+ begins from September 7.