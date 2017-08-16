All you need to know about Rs. 309 Vs Rs. 399 Jio recharge plan!

Good news for all the Jio customers as now they will have more recharge options in their Jio numbers. Since, the time Jio announced its ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer under its Summer Surprise scheme other telecom companies also tried to match up and introduced new offers in order to counter Jio.

Well, now the Summer Surprise scheme has come to an end and all the users who availed the offer can choose the recharge plan of Rs. 399 and the users will 1 GB of 4G speed data per day for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS and access to MyJio app services.

Under the revised Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime members who had availed the Summer Surprise offer can now recharge their numbers for Rs. 309 to get 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier.

The Rs. 309 recharge pack was one of the most popular recharge plans offered by Jio. With the revised Rs. 309 offer, now per day cost comes to Rs.5.52 compared to Rs. 4.75 in case of the Rs. 399 pack.

Similarly, if they recharge with the Rs. 509 pack, they will get 2 GB of 4G data for 56 days, instead of 28 days earlier.

Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new recharge plan at Rs. 349, which gives 20 GB of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. You can use the entire 20 GBs even in one day or spend it over 56 days as per your requirement.

After you consume the 56 GBs of high speed data, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps, the company said.