All you need to know about ‘Swipe Elite Dual’!

The famous smartphone brand Swipe mobiles have managed to announce the launch of its brand new smartphone called the ‘Swipe Elite Dual’ at an affordable price of Rs 3,999. The phone, most likely is launched to counter Reliance Jio’s 4G smartphone or India ka smartphone aka JioPhone.

However, comparing the two handsets — the new Swipe Elite Dual and JioPhone will be unfair because both the devices fall under completely different segments. The new Swipe Elite Dual will be available exclusively on Shopclues beginning Thursday, which is March 8.

Following the track record of Swipe Mobiles, the company has been mainly focused on bringing new budget phones to the market over the past several years. The scenario remains the same with the new Swipe Elite Dual launch as well. Befitting the name, Swipe Elite Dual, the 4G smartphone comes with dual cameras on the rear panel, while includes a single sensor on the front. The camera surely is a striking or a stand out point of the new Swipe phone, obviously because a phone this cheap with dual camera set up is a rare sight.

Swipe Elite Dual is launched in three colour options, including — Black, Gold, and Silver. In addition, Swipe Technologies has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer the newly introduced Jio Football Offer on Swipe Elite Dual. With the offer, the newly Swipe phone will be available with an instant cashback of worth Rs 2,200. This means that customers will be able to purchase the phone at Rs 1,799 (Rs 3,999 – Rs 2,200). Well, what is noteworthy is that the offer will be valid only for Jio customers, both old and new.

Swipe Elite Dual comes packed with a 5-inch display which is protected with a scratch-resistant glass panel on top. The 4G smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The device is powered by a MediaTek processor under the hood with four cores at a clock-speed of 1.3GHz. The smartphone comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card.

In the imagining department, the new Swipe Elite Dual includes dual cameras on the back, with a primary sensor of 8-megapixel while the secondary camera includes a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes a 5-megapixel camera sensor paired with LED flash. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and also includes a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB support.