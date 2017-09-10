All you need to know about TATA TIGOR XM!

The famous and reputed company of automobiles Tata Motors which has received excellent response for all the editions it has launched over the past and now it has managed to launch another brand new edition TIGOR XM with important features priced at Rs 4.99 lakhs.

The TIGOR XM comes loaded with features like a class leading infotainment system, manual central locking with key, power windows for front and rear, speed dependent auto door locks, follow me home lamps, LED fuel gauge, full fabric seat upholstery, interior lamps with theatre dimming and full wheel covers.

According to the information given by Mr. Vivek Srivatsa – Head – Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors, “We are constantly working towards filling in spaces in each segment and TIGOR XM is our response to this growing segment. As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products faster to market.”

Tata Motors continues to set new benchmarks in the competitive sedan segment. Introduction of this variant will further strengthen the sedan portfolio and will provide customers with a feature-rich car at an exciting price point. The TIGOR XM will be available in petrol and diesel fuel types with manual transmission. The new variant will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting September 15, 2017, in a phased manner, as stated by the company.