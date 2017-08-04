All you need to know about the Jio Phone bookings!

Regardless of the fact that which community you belong to, either from the business owner lobby or customer community, the main concern is to know about the Jio Phone bookings.

As we enter into the month of August, Jio Phone will go on beta trails mid-month, however the phone will be available just for a small section of the people.

The Jio Phone device will launch for the masses in September, for both individuals and enterprise users, and even then you will be able to get your hands on it only after pre-booking the device. The Jio Phone booking process will start from August 24, both online and offline.

Similar sort of work was done by the company in the previous year at the time when they started beta trials for the Jio telecom network a few months ahead of its September public rollout.

For Jio Phone bookings online, you can check the MyJio app on August 24. Signing up for updates will also be a good option on the Jio.com website by clicking on Keep Me Posted, and filling the required details.