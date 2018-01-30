All you need to know about the newly launched Moto X4 6GB RAM Variant

Moto X4 6GB RAM variant has been launched in India and the wait is now over for the customers who were eagerly waiting for this launch.

Moto X4 6GB RAM variant price in India, launch offers

The Moto X4 6GB RAM variant price in India has been set at Rs. 24,999

It will be available in Sterling Blue and Super Black colour variants

The Moto X4 3GB RAM, 32GB storage price in India is Rs. 20,999 while the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999

The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and Moto Hub stores from 11:59pm IST on Wednesday, January 31.

Moto X4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto X4 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display with a pixel density of 424ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.