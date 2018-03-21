All you need to know about the newly launched ‘Tiger 800’!

The famous automobile company Triumph Motorcycles have yet again managed to launch its brand new bike ‘Tiger 800’ with extremely fascinating metal body and features. The reason why one should buy the model is its specifications and because of its new colours to choose from, new badges, and new detailing as well. The Tiger 800 engine and gearbox have been tweaked for better ride refinement. The updates in the engine and gearbox include shorter first gear for better response and…

The Tiger 800 engine and gearbox have been tweaked for better ride refinement. The updates in the engine and gearbox include shorter first gear for better response and acceleration. The updated Tiger now gets a new counter-balancer, new primary gears, a new exhaust with a deeper note. Output figures, however, remain the same at 94bhp with peak torque rated at 79Nm.

The 2018 XR gets a minor upgrade over its predecessor sibling in terms of equipment, and decent tweaks in the powertrain department. The XR does not get full-LED headlamps and also misses out on a coloured TFT display. The XR continues on with the digital-analogue instrumentation as before.

The new updates, however, are major ones. The 2018 Tiger XR gets ride-by-wire technology, although there are no riding modes still. The engine gets minor tweaks brings in more refinement.

The 2018 XR also gets improved gear ratios which refine the torque delivery across the rev range.

The 2018 XR also gets an option of heated grips. The 12V socket is still present, although Triumph has now added an additional USB port underneath. Also, the exhaust unit has been changed and is much lighter than before.

The 2018 XRX gets four riding modes which are Rain, Road, Off-Road, and Sport. Notice there is an increase of one mode over the three ride modes which the current XRX has – Road, Off-Road, and Custom. The XRX also features a 5-inch TFT display with a five-way joystick on the left handlebar.

The screen position is adjustable and can be angled to suit the rider accordingly for better visibility. Sadly, even here the XRX gives the all-LED headlamps a miss, although it does get DRLs across the headlamp. The XRX also gets cruise control, alongside revised switchgear on the left handlebar.

At the end of the Tiger range is the XC line-up. The XCX is more off-road focused with equipment levels at par with the XRX with similar TFT displays, windscreen with added deflectors. The XCX gets similar powertrain upgrades to the XRX (engine, gearbox, and exhaust).

However, the XCX gets a major addition over the current XCX which is a new off-road pro mode which automatically switches off traction control and rear ABS so as to give the rider better riding control and stability with zero electronics intervention. The XCX also misses out on full-LED headlamps, but gets DRLs, like the XRX.

The Triumph Tiger 800 XR is priced at Rs 11.76 lakh, 800 XRX at Rs 13.13 lakh, and 800 XCX at Rs 13.76 lakh, ex-showroom.