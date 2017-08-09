All you need to know about the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 4!

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available to purchase in the country via Amazon India and Mi.com and if this smartphone is purchased from Amazon the buyer can get up to 30 GB additional data from Reliance Jio, a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, free 3-month subscription to Hungama Play, and Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credits.

This newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,999 for 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

This smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and is embedded with an all metal body and includes fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display and is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

Camera specifications include a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Its inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

For connectivity it includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack and an infrared sensor. This smartphone sports a 4100mAh battery.

By:- Ayush Tiwari