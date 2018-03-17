All you need to know about Vodafone’s new Prepaid Pack Offers!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom company Vodafone have yet again managed to launch a brand new offer for its prepaid customers priced at Rs. 21 that offers truly unlimited 3G/4G data pack valid for a time period of 1 hour. The various telecom operators have been giving different offers to its customers in order to directly challenge the top notch company Reliance Jio. If the user wants high volume of data for a short period…

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom company Vodafone have yet again managed to launch a brand new offer for its prepaid customers priced at Rs. 21 that offers truly unlimited 3G/4G data pack valid for a time period of 1 hour. The various telecom operators have been giving different offers to its customers in order to directly challenge the top notch company Reliance Jio.

If the user wants high volume of data for a short period of time, Vodafone’s Rs. 21 pack is the way to go. On the other hand, Jio’s Rs. 19 pack is for users who wish to use voice and message services as well for the entire day. In terms of comparitive options with one-day validity, Airtel offers 1GB 3G/ 4G data access with the Rs. 49 prepaid pack.

Earlier than this, Vodafone introduced its new Rs. 299 prepaid pack that offers 1GB 2G data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls (local + STD + roaming) with a validity of 56 days. The pack, however, is applicable only in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circle, where Vodafone’s 4G coverage is currently not available.

Separately, Vodafone also tied up with brands like Samsung, Itel, and Tecno to offer a cashback of up to Rs. 2,200 on purchase of select smartphones in their respective lineups. The telco has offered free three-month subscription to Vodafone Play for buyers of select Tecno smartphones.