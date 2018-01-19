All you need to know about WhatsApp Business App!

WhatsApp Business App has been launched for Small Businesses and is now available for Free as Facebook on Wednesday announced the launch of the WhatsApp Business app that can be considered as a part of its WhatsApp for Business initiative.

This initiative was tested with businesses like BookMyShow and MakeMyTrip in India last year and now the new app for SMEs is available to download via Google Play in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the UK, and the US.

The app is free, and will be rolled out across the world in the coming weeks, which is when it can be expected in India. The firm will also eventually have a version for Apple’s iPhone platform.

The WhatsApp Business app is focussed at promoting simpler option for small companies to connect with their customers, and more convenient for the 1.3 billion WhatsApp users to chat with businesses that matter to them and this app will assist customers with important information such as a business description, email or store addresses and website.

“People will know that they’re talking to a business because you will be listed as a Business Account. Over time, some businesses will have Confirmed Accounts once it’s been confirmed that the account phone number matches the business phone number,” WhatsApp said in a statement.