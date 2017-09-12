All you need to know about Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro!

The famous smartphone company Xiaomi which recently launched its brand new smartphone Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3, have managed to launch its brand new laptop Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro with special features and specifications available at a feasible price.

The company is touting the use of up to eighth generation Intel Core i7 processors as a highlight of the laptop, as well as a new ‘symmetrical cooling design’ that cools it down more efficiently. Featuring a 15.6-inch display, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro was compared with the 15-inch MacBook Pro 2017 throughout the launch presentation. Another highlight is the addition of a fingerprint sensor in the touchpad itself, compatible with Windows Hello.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro will be available in three variants – Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM at CNY 6,999, Intel Core i7 with 8GB RAM at CNY 6,399, and Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM at CNY 5,599.

As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro features up to eighth generation Intel Core i7 processors, with dedicated graphics card (Nvidia GeForce MX150), up to 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, and an up to 256GB PCIe SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a 72 percent NTSC colour gamut and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It features a full-size backlit keyboard, and the company says the keyboard area is 19 percent larger than the MacBook Pro. There’s also a full complement of ports, including a 3-in-1 SD card slot, two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a full-sized HDMI port, and two USB Type-A ports (USB 3.0 and USB 2.0). The laptop has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The laptop weighs 1.95kg, and measures 360.7×243.6×15.9mm

Also being touted by the company is the use of Harman Infinity custom-built speakers and Dolby Atmos audio. The company says the laptop has a 60Wh battery, and its new lightweight charger can charge the laptop up to 50 percent in 35 minutes.