All you need to know about Xiaomi Redmi 5A presence !

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Redmi 5A is all set to hit the Indian market with a bang and having shipped 9.2 million smartphones in the third quarter of 2017.

The company now shares the top spot with South Korean giant Samsung, with a market share of 23.5 per cent, according to the International Data Corporation`s (IDC) latest Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q3 2017.

Marketed as “Desh ka smartphone”, Redmi 5A is essentially a successor to the Rs 5,999 Redmi 4A which was launched in April this year.

According to the company, the big highlight of the device is an “eight-day battery life” (stand-by time).

The device is available at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage variant, while the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal variant is priced at Rs 6,999.

The company, however, has announced a discount of Rs 1,000 on the first five million units of the 2GB RAM variant, effectively bringing down the price to Rs 4,999. This also makes it the cheapest offering from the Chinese handset maker in the country.