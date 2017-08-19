Allahabad High Court want answers from UP govt in Gorakhpur tragedy

Allahabad: After SC decline to get involved in the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy in which 31 children died because of oxygen shortage over unpaid bills, the Allahabad HC rapped the UP government and sought its reply on the reason behind deaths of children’s.

Admitting a writ petition, a two-member bench said that “The tragedy was unfortunate, it is necessary to seek reply from the state government behind cause of deaths before the court passes any order.”

“It is necessary that the real reasons behind the cause of children’s deaths should come out so that such tragedy does not occur again in future,” the bench said.

State Advocate wanted some time in this regard as he was of the view that the state government is awaiting the inquiry report headed by the Chief Secretary. The next hearing is going to be on August 29, 2017.