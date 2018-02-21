Always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni: Harbhajan

New Delhi: Acknowledging the ex-captain of Indian team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Star cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that it is always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni and that he is street-smart and is always ahead of the game.

Harbhajan, who played for Mumbai Indians for the first 10 seasons of the Indian Premier League from 2008-2017, will turn up for Chennai Super Kings this year and will play under Dhoni, one of world cricket’s most decorated captains.

Dhoni has also led Chennai Super Kings to two IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 titles.

As India captain, Dhoni won the 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy becoming the only captain to hold aloft all three ICC trophies.

Harbhajan was a crucial part of India’s World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2011. Besides, he has played together with Dhoni for several years and knows how his former India captain thinks.

“It is always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni. I’m looking forward to working with him again towards a common goal – this time to win the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings,” Harbhajan Singh told chennaisuperkings.com.

“He (Dhoni) understands the game really well, is street-smart and thinks ahead of the game and I feel that’s very important for a captain, especially in T20. That’s what makes him a great skipper.”

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Harbhajan played 77 ODIs and picked 85 wickets. The off-spinner played 25 of his 28 T20 Internationals under Dhoni and picked 20 wickets.

This is the first time Harbhajan and Dhoni will play for the same team in the IPL.