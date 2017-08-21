Amit Shah bandwagon goes to Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Amit Shah is all set to meet leaders representing backward and most backward classes in an attempt to strengthen BJP in Tamil Nadu during his three-day visit to the state beginning from Tuesday.

BJP President is going to address leaders of backward classes from diverse backgrounds. Also, their point of views on important issues and grievances, if there isany, will be heard and these will be taken to a logical conclusion.

This strategy of Shah has come at a time against the backdrop of the Centres Constitutional Amendment Bill, giving constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes which is now an integral part of Rajya Sabha Select Committee.

Coming to the Tamil Nadu, uplift of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward, most backward and other marginalised classes can be of political benefit.

There is no doubt about the fact that both the AIADMK and DMK, pivotal players in the state, have given top priority to it in their political narrative.

With such a background, sources said, the push for the growth of backward classes by BJP is of utmost significance.

Two years back, BJP chief had met Scheduled Caste groups in Madurai during his Tamil Nadu visit. He had at that time supported a demand by the Devendrakula Vellalar community for a name change.

Later, a delegation of such SC groups had called on PM Modi who had said on record that their demand will be considered positively.

“We will replicate Shah jis model to strengthen our booth committees based on his interactions with our office bearers at Nadukuppam,” pointed out a state party leader.

In terms of figures, out of about 65,000 booths in Tamil Nadu, BJP says it has presence in about 40,000 booths with functional committees.

Shah is also likely to meet professionals such as those involved in IT sector.