Amit Shah makes fresh promise to resolve Mahadayi issue

By
Team Pardaphash
-

KALABURAGI: BJP national president Amit Shah today said that made a fresh promise on the decades-old Mahadayi water dispute,and said that the party will work towards resolving the long-pending water dispute if they are voted to power in the 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka.

“I assure the people of Karnataka that we will find a solution soon after coming to power in the state as it is easier to deal with such a sensitive issue when the same parties are at the helm,” Shah told reporters, wrapping up his two-day campaign to the Hyderabad-Karnatak region.

If the BJP is voted to power, Shah said there should be a favourable political atmosphere because the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had not been taking a pro-active approach to resolve the issue. “They want the issue to remain alive for political gain,” he added.

On the ongoing agitation of tur growers in Hyderabad-Karnatak area, who want the Centre to place a ceiling on procurement of tur, Shah said the Union government has purchased 25.67lakh quintals of tur with support price till now, but the Karnataka government has purchased only 1lakh quintals.

