Amit Shah not happy with Rajysabha MPs

Amit Shah is not happy with the party members from the Rajya Sabha that were not present despite a whip.

Indications are that these absentee MPs would have to give an explanation in this regard.

This has come straight after the government suffered an embarrassment in Rajya Sabha when a united opposition make sure that the passage of amendments to a Constitution amendment bill on backward classes.

The amendments made by opposition were passed by 74 to 52 votes. The strength of BJP is is 56 while it enjoys the support of 88 members, including 10 JD(U) MPs.