Amit Shah special strategy on 150 Lok Sabha Seats that party lost in 2014 polls

NEW DELHI: Amit Shah has started discussions pertaining to 2019 polls, with special emphasis on the 150 Lok Sabha seats where the party had lost in the previous elections.
At a meeting chaired by BJP President, there was presence of 11 Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Manoj Sinha, Prakash Javdekar, Arjun Meghwal and Ananth Kumar.
Apart from these bigwigs, also making its presence felt were party general secretaries Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Anil Jain and Arun Singh, and RSS leaders Ram Lal, V Satish, Soudan Singh, Shiv Prakash and Santosh Kimar.
In what can be termed as the brain-storming session, results of surveys on the party’s performance and voter perception in states such as Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala were presented.
Another thing on top of the agenda was methods to combat anti-incumbency in States where BJP is ruling right now.